Turkish MFA honors memory of January 20 victims
Foreign policy
- 20 January, 2026
- 10:53
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Türkiye has commemorated the victims of the January 20 tragedy in Azerbaijan, Report informs.
"We respectfully and solemnly commemorate our Azerbaijani brothers who were martyred on January 20, 1990, for the independence of dear Azerbaijan," the Turkish MFA posted on X.
20 Ocak 1990’da Can #Azerbaycan’ın istiklali uğrunda şehit düşen Azerbaycanlı kardeşlerimizi saygı ve rahmetle anıyoruz.#TekMilletİkiDevlet pic.twitter.com/4wD8ogJaW0— T.C. Dışişleri Bakanlığı (@TC_Disisleri) January 20, 2026
