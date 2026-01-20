Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Turkish MFA honors memory of January 20 victims

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Türkiye has commemorated the victims of the January 20 tragedy in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "We respectfully and solemnly commemorate our Azerbaijani brothers who were martyred on January 20, 1990, for the independence of dear Azerbaijan," the Turkish MFA posted on X.

    Türkiyə XİN 20 Yanvar faciəsinin qurbanlarını yad edib
    МИД Турции почтил память жертв трагедии 20 Января

