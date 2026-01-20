Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Azerbaijani PM, Speaker of Parliament visit Alley of Martyrs

    Domestic policy
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 09:16
    Azerbaijani PM, Speaker of Parliament visit Alley of Martyrs

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, as well as other state and government officials, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on January 20 - National Mourning Day, Report informs.

    The officials laid fresh flowers on the graves of the heroic sons of the motherland who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Azerbaijan, and respectfully commemorated them.

    Prime Minister Ali Asadov Sahiba Gafarova Black January Alley of Martyrs
    Dövlət və hökumət rəsmiləri Şəhidlər xiyabanını ziyarət ediblər
    Официальные лица Азербайджана посетили Аллею шехидов

