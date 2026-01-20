Azerbaijani PM, Speaker of Parliament visit Alley of Martyrs

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, as well as other state and government officials, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on January 20 - National Mourning Day, Report informs.

The officials laid fresh flowers on the graves of the heroic sons of the motherland who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Azerbaijan, and respectfully commemorated them.