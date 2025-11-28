Ertugruloglu: There are two sovereign states in Cyprus and this reality must be recognized

The existence of two sovereign and equal states in Cyprus is an indisputable fact, and this reality should be recognized by the international community, Tahsin Ertugruloglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, said at the 7th Meeting of the Ministers and Senior Officials in charge of Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Report informs.

The minister emphasized that work is currently ongoing on a 'real agreement based on sovereign equality and equal international status': "Because the existence of two sovereign and equal states on the island is an indisputable fact, and this reality should be recognized by the international community. This constitutes the only possible and fair basis for building a stable and sustainable future for both the island and our region."

He added that the TRNC attaches great importance to our cooperation within the OTS and is grateful for the solidarity shown.