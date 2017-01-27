 Top
    Yerevan hosts Armenian-Iranian business forum

    The event discusses perspectives for establishment of free economic zones in Armenia

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Yerevan hosts Armenian-Iranian business forum on January 27.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the event discusses perspectives for establishment of free economic zones in Armenia and cooperation with mutually profitable terms.

    Executive director and chairman of free economic zone “Araz” Mohsen Khadem Arabbagi, Armenian members of Iranian parliament and other officials represent Iran at the meeting.

    Chairman of trade and industry chamber Martin Sarkisyan and heads of companies represent Armenia. 

