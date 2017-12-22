Erdoğan thanks Putin for supporting draft resolution on Jerusalem

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Report informs, press service of the Turkish president says.

According to press service, during the conversation, satisfaction was expressed with UN General Assembly's declaration of US decision on Jerusalem null and void.

Erdoğan thanked Putin for Russia's support to the Jerusalem issue both at the United Nations Security Council and yesterday's General Assembly, where 128 countries voted against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize the holy city as the Israeli capital.

The two leaders also underlined that they were pleased of the outcome of the U.N. vote, saying that an important step was taken in declaring the U.S. recognition "null and void.".

Erdoğan and Putin stressed that the US should stick to the U.N resolution and international law in the matter of Jerusalem, as the city was of great significance to regional peace and stability.