Erdoğan: State of seven victims of Ankara blast heavy

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ 7 of the 40 victims of the recent terrorist attack in Ankara are in serious condition.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during his speech before the representatives of the regional leadership.

"We have lost 35 of our brothers. Reportedly they were 37, but 37 were killed. Let's not confuse, two persons were the terrorists. About 40 injured were rushed in hospitals, seven people are in serious condition." he said.

The blast took place on March 13 at the main traffic artery of the capital, the Boulevard Ataturk, near Kizilay Square and Güven Park, where there were about a dozen bus stops. Suicide bomber Chagla Seher Demir detonated an explosive device installed in a car. As a result of the explosion, 35 killed, 120 injured.