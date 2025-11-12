Erdoğan, Georgian president discuss military plane crash in phone call
Region
- 12 November, 2025
- 20:58
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, Report informs, citing the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate.
During the call, the two leaders discussed the latest developments in the search and rescue operations following the crash of a Turkish military transport aircraft in Georgia.
Georgia's president extended condolences to Erdoğan over the Turkish soldiers who lost their lives in the crash. The Turkish president thanked Kavelashvili for his condolences and support.
All crew members of the Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport plane that crashed in Georgia were killed.
Latest News
20:59
Photo
Azerbaijan Army holds opening ceremony of special medical training course for Special ForcesMilitary
20:58
Erdoğan, Georgian president discuss military plane crash in phone callRegion
20:50
Photo
Azerbaijan, World Bank agree on next steps for digital solutions projectFinance
20:49
Photo
Azerbaijani karateka wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games in RiyadhIndividual sports
20:40
Deputy FM :Ukraine-Russia talks suspended – no progressOther countries
20:30
Azerbaijan and Botswana establish diplomatic relationsForeign policy
20:10
Tokayev: Kazakhstan, Russia aim to boost trade to $30 billionRegion
19:59
Ukraine's energy minister Svitlana Hrynchuk resignsOther countries
19:45
Photo