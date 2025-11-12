Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Erdoğan, Georgian president discuss military plane crash in phone call

    Region
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 20:58
    Erdoğan, Georgian president discuss military plane crash in phone call

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, Report informs, citing the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate.

    During the call, the two leaders discussed the latest developments in the search and rescue operations following the crash of a Turkish military transport aircraft in Georgia.

    Georgia's president extended condolences to Erdoğan over the Turkish soldiers who lost their lives in the crash. The Turkish president thanked Kavelashvili for his condolences and support.

    All crew members of the Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport plane that crashed in Georgia were killed.

    Türkiyə və Gürcüstan prezidentləri təyyarə qəzası ilə bağlı son durumu müzakirə ediblər
    Эрдоган и Кавелашвили обсудили ход спасательных работ на месте авиакатастрофы

