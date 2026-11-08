Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Region
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 15:08
    Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Azerbaijan on Victory Day, November 8, in a post on X, Report informs.

    "I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the sixth anniversary of Garabagh's liberation from 30 years of occupation and on Victory Day for the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

    With deep respect and prayers for their souls, I remember all our heroes who fought with their blood and lives to secure this great victory and fell as martyrs for their homeland," the post reads.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan November 8 – Victory Day
    Ərdoğan Azərbaycanı Zəfər Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Эрдоган поздравил Азербайджан с Днем Победы
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