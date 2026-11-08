Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day
Region
- 08 November, 2026
- 15:08
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Azerbaijan on Victory Day, November 8, in a post on X, Report informs.
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the sixth anniversary of Garabagh's liberation from 30 years of occupation and on Victory Day for the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan.
With deep respect and prayers for their souls, I remember all our heroes who fought with their blood and lives to secure this great victory and fell as martyrs for their homeland," the post reads.
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