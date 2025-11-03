Erdogan calls for increased support for TRNC by Muslim countries

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 13:22
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the Islamic world to increase its support for the people of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Report informs.

    Erdogan was speaking at the 41st meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Trade Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

    He said Turkish Cypriots have never succumbed to pressure: "Turkish Cypriots are an integral part of the Islamic world. They have not abandoned the struggle for a dignified life."

    The Turkish leader addressed the meeting participants: "I ask you to provide greater support for the Turkish Cypriots' struggle for their rights and justice."

    Ərdoğan islam dünyasını Kipr türklərinə daha çox dəstək olmağa çağırıb
    Эрдоган выступил за усиление поддержки ТРСК мусульманскими странами

