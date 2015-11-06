 Top
    ​EP President will make his first official visit to Iran

    They will discuss intensification of dialogue between the EU and Iran

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 7 Head of the European Parliament (EP) Martin Schulz is to pay his first official visit to Tehran, during which the Iranian authorities will discuss intensification of the bilateral dialogue.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, this information was provided by the EP press service.

    "On Saturday Chairman Martin Schulz is going to Iran to intensify the dialogue between the EU and this country," said in a statement the agency.

    During the visit, Schulz is to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, as well as representatives of civil society.

