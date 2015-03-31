Electricity cut off in big cities of Turkey

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Electricity was cut off in a number of Turkey's big cities, including Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Adana, Denizli, Antalya, Bitlis, Chanakkale, Bursa. Report informs referring to Turkish media, the cut of electricity caused serious problems on subway lines in major cities, the Internet provision and in other fields as well. The cause of the power outage is still unknown.

According to "Anadolu" agency, there will be pauses in transmission of power to Istanbul on April. It was stated at the power distribution network of Istanbul city. The network spread the schedule of electricity in Istanbul of that day.