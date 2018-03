Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred in the north-east of Japan. Report informs citing Tass, this was stated by the national meteorological office.

According to him, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the sea off the coast of Iwate Prefecture. Center lies at a depth of 10 km below the seafloor.

The data on casualties or destruction is not currently reported.