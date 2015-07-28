Detained suspects rise to 1,050 in anti-terror operations in Turkey

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Ministry of Turkey released a statement on Monday stating that Turkish police have detained 1,050 suspects so far in 34 cities around Turkey in anti-terror operations, Report informs citing the Turkish mass media.

"Within the framework of ongoing investigations, as of the date of July 27, 2015, in anti-terror operations against ISIS, the PKK and other marginal left-wing organizations, a total of 1,050 people who were suspected of having links to these organizations and were carrying out armed actions against our security forces and citizens as well as those who were performing illegal activities which threaten public order, were detained in simultaneous operations carried out in 34 provinces across Turkey. The judicial process about the detainees still continues," said the statement.

Remarking that operations against the PKK, DHKP-C and ISIS (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham) terrorist organizations, which not only threaten Turkey's national security but also endanger the lives of innocent civilians, are being carried out across Turkey and beyond the border, the statement released by the Prime Ministry said once again highlighting Turkey's determination to fight against terrorism.

The statement pointed out that in the airstrikes conducted on July 26, PKK shelters, coves annd caves were hit during the operations.