Deputy Chairman of Turkish Parliament released - UPDATED

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, political wing of the terrorist PKK, MP Pervin Buldan released after testifying.

Report informs referring to the Habertürk.

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, political wing of the terrorist PKK, MP Pervin Buldan was detained.

According to information, Pervin Buldan suspected of supporting and promotion of terrorism.