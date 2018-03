Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Dead body of Hovhannes Petrosyan was found last night in one of the barracks of the military units in Ijevan, Armenia.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, information disseminated by Investigative Committeeof the Republic of Armenia.

According to the information, the soldier shot in the head.

Causes of death of Hovhannes Petrosyan are established.