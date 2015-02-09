 Top
    Davutoglu: We will not bow down before Armenian lobby

    Turkish Prime Minister spoke at the regular congress of the party

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu spoke at the fifth regular congress of his Justice and Development Party.

    Report informs referring to Anadolu, speaking at the congress of the Istanbul branch of the party, Prime Minister of Turkey, Ahmet Davutoglu, said:

    I declare that we are not inclined neither the Armenian nor to the Jewish nor in front of the Greek lobby, and we will not bow down. I appeal to the parallel lobby, which sends them the message - wherever you may be, we will be proud to stand before you. You disdainful for the betrayal of the nation and the homeland.

