Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Soon or late Turkey will enter the European Union", said the prime minister of the country Ahmet Davutoglu. Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency.

According to him, Ankara will not beg the EU for its entry into this union.

Official talks on Turkey's accession to the European Union resumed in 2005. Turkey 65% fulfilled its obligations declared by the EU to access this organization.