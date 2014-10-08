​CSTO Secretary General visits the Azerbaijani-Armenian border

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha, being on a working visit in Armenia, visited the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on its South-West.

Report informs citing the Novosti Armenia, Bordyuzha saw the social conditions of the Armenian militants, logistics support and combat service features.

The situation is generally satisfactory, and his visit aimed at producing a report on the operational situation, stated Bordyuzha discussing the situation in the border area in an interview with reporters.

CSTO Secretary General visited the Azerbaijani-Armenian border zone for the first time.