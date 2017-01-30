Council of Europe Secretary General arrives in Georgia

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland has paid an official visit to Georgia. Report informs referring to the Georgian media, today was held a meeting between the Secretary General and Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze. After the meeting, a joint press conference will be held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia with participation of Thorbjorn Jagland and Mikheil Janelidze.

According to the press service of the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during his visit, Thorbjørn Jagland will also meet with the President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Minister of Justice and State Minister for Reconciliation and Civil Equality.

TheCouncil of Europe chief will hold official meetings with representatives of legislative and executive authorities in Georgia.

As part of his visit, T, Jagland will address the issues of cooperation between Georgia and the Council of Europe, as well the Council of Europe Action Plan for 2016-2019.