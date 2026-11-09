COP31 climate conference kicks off in Antalya today

Stay up to date with the top news!

The 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), one of the most important international forums for combating climate change, kicks off in Antalya today, marking the first time Türkiye is hosting the event, Turkish media noted based on information regarding the upcoming event, Report informs.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye, preparations for the 12-day conference, which will be attended by representatives of 196 states parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the European Union, have been completed.

As part of the conference, a leaders' summit will be held in the Blue Zone on November 11–12, chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

To date, the leaders of 102 countries and over 300 ministers have confirmed their participation in the conference. Applications for placing 160 pavilions and 90 delegation offices at the COP31 venue have also been approved.

In addition to the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the UN General Assembly, the European Commission, the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the International Energy Agency will be represented at a high level at COP31.

At the conference, chaired by Murat Kurum, the Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye, representatives of 196 countries and the EU will discuss commitments, policies, and proposed solutions to combat the climate crisis.

Türkiye intends to implement a COP of Action vision, based on the principles of reaching mutual understanding through dialogue, assuming shared responsibility based on consensus, and transforming commitments into real solutions through concrete actions.

Around 100,000 people are expected to visit the Blue Zone, including representatives of national delegations.

In the Green Zone, representatives of the private sector, academia, civil society organizations, youth, technology startups, and innovative companies will gather to exchange climate solutions, establish partnerships, and showcase innovative projects. It is predicted that 1.5 million people will visit the COP31 Green Zone in Türkiye.

As of today, more than 45,000 climate volunteers from 154 countries have received accreditation to participate in COP31.