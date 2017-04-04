Consuls laid flowers to memorial to St.Petersburg terrorist attack victims

© Dp.ru

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ In St.Petersburg, consuls of several foreign countries laid flowers to spontaneous memorial near subway station "Технологический институт" (Technological Institute), Report informs citing the St.Petersburg media.

"This is a common misfortune, and many suffer from it. We must fight together against terrorism", US Consul General in St.Petersburg Thomas Leary said.

Petersburgers also continuously bring flowers.

Photo of one of the victims, 20-year-old Azerbaijani Dilbara Aliyeva was brought to the memorial. There are notes in which residents of other cities express their support for St.Petersburg in general and the sufferers of the disaster separately.

The attack in St.Petersburg subway occurred on April 3. 14 people killed, over 50 received various injuries, as a result of the explosion of an improvised explosive device in a subway car.