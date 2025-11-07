Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Construction of Kashagan Gas Processing Plant to be completed in December 2026

    • 07 November, 2025
    • 14:19
    Construction of the Kashagan gas processing plant (GPP) will be completed in December 2026, said Alibek Zhamauov, chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz, Report informs referring to Kazakh media.

    Equipment deliveries are expected to be completed in July 2026, and construction and installation of the integrated gas treatment facility is scheduled for October 2026.

    He also cited gas export data for the first nine months of 2025, noting that Kazakhstan exported 3.9 billion cubic meters of gas. This exceeded the forecast by 28%. Domestic gas sales volumes were 100% fulfilled, reaching 13.6 billion cubic meters.

    Строительство Кашаганского ГПЗ завершится в декабре 2026 года

