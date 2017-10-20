Condition of two Azerbaijanis subjected to armed attack in Marneuli is critical

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Two of the five wounded as a result of an armed attack on a party's campaign headquarters in Marneuli, Georgia are in critical condition.

Report informs citing the Kavkazskiy Uzel, intensive care unit physician Teya Zaridze said.

"Approximately at 23:30 local time, four patients with gunshot wounds were admitted to our hospital, two of whom underwent surgical operation. Currently they are treated in the intensive care unit and their condition remains stable critical. The question is about abdominal wounds", physician said.

According to her, two other patients admitted to the hospital with wounds to the limbs. At present they are also under care of physicians. "The fifth received minor injuries and already discharged", Zaridze said.

Notably, attack on the headquarters of the "Georgian Dream" took place in Kizilajlo village late on October 19. The wounded were hospitalized in Marneuli. The majority candidate of the party, Azerbaijani Jeyhun Chovdarov, his father-in-law Azad Chobanov, other villagers - Vugar Bayramov, Anar Mamishov and Elmar Huseynov are among the injured.

Interior Minister Giorgi Mgebrishvili visited the scene, calling for not politicizing the incident.