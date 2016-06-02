​Commission of Turkish Grand National Assembly addresses to the German Bundestag

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ "If German Bundestag frankly supports establishing the Turkish-Armenian relations, then it should not inherit feelings of hatred and revenge, stop distorting history, and work in order to restore friendship and peace between new generations."

Report informs, these ideas were stated in the appeal of the Commission of Turkish Grand National Assembly to the German Bundestag.

Ankara vehemently refuses to label the mass deaths of Ottoman Armenians as genocide, with the Turkish government asserting that such a vote should not happen in parliaments, and that there should rather be studies by independent historians who could clarify incidents such as this one. "No one will pay attention to even a word of some parliaments in this case," deputy prime minister and government spokesman Numan Kurtulmuş said on Monday after a Cabinet meeting.

Many Turkish nongovernmental organizations have also protested the bill, which labels the incidents as genocide, warning of the potential collapse of peaceful coexistence between Germany and Turkey. More than 550 nongovernmental organizations in Turkey have sent letters to German President Joachim Gauck, Chancellor Angela Merkel and German deputies, warning that acknowledging the incidents as genocide will have immense effects on relations.

On Saturday, Turkish associations and organizations held demonstrations in Berlin against the proposed resolution. More than 1,000 people marched from Potsdamer Platz to the Brandenburg Gate, according to police reports. Protesters held posters saying, "German Parliament is incompetent" and "Parliaments are not courts of law."



