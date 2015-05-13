China talks to Armenia for building new Nuclear Power Plant

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ China and Armenian are negotiating about the construction of a new nuclear power plant (NPP). Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Armenia, Yervand Zakaryan said.

According to him, the discussions are underway on involving much more investors into the construction of a new power block with China National Nuclear Corporation: "The Ministry is trying to complete finding an investor to start construction not in late 2018."

Russia allocated 270 million dollars to Armenia for the construction of Metsamor nuclear power plant and provided a grant of 30 million dollars. Repair work should begin in 2017. It will help the exploitation of the power plant by 2026.