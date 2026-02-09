Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Botchorishvili: Georgia wants to establish strategic partnership with US

    Region
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 16:38
    Botchorishvili: Georgia wants to establish strategic partnership with US

    Georgia hopes that the US will take concrete steps to normalize relations between the two countries in the near future, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili told journalists, Report informs.

    According to her, the Georgian side wants a strategic partnership to be formed between the two countries that takes into account the interests of both countries.

    "I had the opportunity to speak with the US Secretary of State during the opening of the Olympic Games in Milan. One thing is clear: the new administration has a very negative legacy regarding Georgia. The secretary of state has clearly stated that all of this must be reconsidered. We hope that in the near future we will see concrete steps taken by the US, first of all, to normalize relations with Georgia, and then to discuss the issues we have already discussed repeatedly. We want a strategic partnership with a clean slate, a strategic partnership filled with substance, taking into account the interests of both countries," she said.

    Botchorishvili expects that the issue of reconsidering relations with Georgia will be more actively included on the US agenda.

    "We had the opportunity to communicate with US representatives for two days. On the first day, we spent more time with US Vice President JD Vance, and on the second day, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The discussions were quite substantive. Even in a short time, we were able to focus on the important issues currently on the agenda of Georgian-American relations," Botchorishvili noted.

    Maka Botchorishvili Georgia United States
    Maka Boçorişvili: Gürcüstan ABŞ-la məzmunlu və yenilənmiş strateji tərəfdaşlıq istəyir
    Бочоришвили: Грузия хочет наладить с США стратегическое партнерство

    Latest News

    17:54

    Serbia, UN sign new sustainable development agreement

    Other countries
    17:40
    Photo

    Provocation by Armenian figure skaters at Winter Olympic Games prevented

    Individual sports
    17:31
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia discuss cooperation within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    17:29

    Azerbaijan and Slovenia Finance Ministries plan to sign Memorandum of Understanding

    Finance
    17:19

    Laporta steps down as Barcelona president to seek re-election

    Football
    17:17

    US delegation led by Vance arrives in Yerevan

    Region
    17:11

    President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on indexation of labor pensions

    Social security
    17:11

    Azerbaijan approves healthcare and medical science cooperation deal with Latvia

    Health
    17:03

    Starmer's communications chief resigns amid Epstein scandal

    Other countries
    All News Feed