Binali Yildirim: Russia didn't appeal for use of Incirlik airbase

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Russia hasn't appealed to Turkey for use of Incirlik airbase'.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Turkish PM Binali Yildirim said.

According to him, Russia doesn't need in the Turkish airbase: 'Russian Aerospace Forces have an opportunity to be located in Syria'.

Commenting on the incident of shot of Russian Su-24 aircraft for violating Turkey's airspace, Prime Minister called it an unwanted crisis.

He said that Turkey intends to take steps together with Iran to improve the situation in Syria and develop relations with Egypt.

Notably, Incirlik is the NATO's air base in Turkey. The US-led international coalition forces use this base to bomb the positions of the terrorists in Syria.