Belarus eyes creation of civilian aircraft by 2029-2030

The pinnacle of the aviation plan will be the creation of a genuine civilian aircraft by 2029-2030, Head of the Belarus President Administration Dmitry Krutoi said on the air of the TV channel Belarus One after a trip to Russia's Rostov Oblast and Stavropol Territory, BelTA has learned, Report informs.

Dmitry Krutoi remarked that aircraft manufacturing is one of the most promising avenues of Belarus-Russia cooperation.

"We are mastering it virtually from scratch, without a base we could rely on. If we talk about figures, they look impressive: growth varies from 30% to three times as much. There are good contacts between all the key aircraft plants in Russia and our aircraft plant No.558 in Baranovichi, Minsk Civil Aviation Plant, and Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant. The president has absolutely fairly remarked that we haven't come up with a full-fledged program for keeping our manufacturing facilities busy. We are building several manufacturing shops ranging from painting to production of complicated lengthy aircraft parts, which import Russian manufacturers are trying to substitute. But since all of those are non-repeat orders, there is unfortunately no systemic work so far," the official said.

Manufacturers are encouraged to move away from repairs towards genuine manufacturing cooperation.

"If we build three or four manufacturing shops in Baranovichi without knowing how to keep them busy, then nobody needs investments like that. Our task is a new school of thought, new competences that we have to build in our republic. And the pinnacle of the aviation plan will be the creation of a genuine civilian aircraft by 2029-2030. Massive work has been launched and it continues," the head of the Belarus President Administration stressed.