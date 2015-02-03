100th anniversary of Canakkale battle to be commemorated in 81 regions of Turkey

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Canakkale battle will be held in 81 regions of Turkey. Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency, the Ministry of Youth and Sports made a decision on it.

The events will began to be held under the slogan "For the sake of a Crescent " from February 9. The ceremonies will take place in 50 regions of Turkey till June and in more 31 regions till the end of year.

The photo exhibitions will be opened, the participants will listen to the songs and stories about the famous war.