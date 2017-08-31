Azerbaijani helicopter takes part in liquidation of fire in Georgia's Abastumani

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ This morning the helicopters resumed work to extinguish a fire in the Abastumani forest in Georgia.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, two Georgian helicopters, one Ukrainian airplane and one helicopter from Azerbaijan are operating to eliminate the fire in the area of the disaster.

One Turkish helicopter is already in Georgia, and it is expected that today another Turkish helicopter and a plane, as well as a helicopter from Iran, will arrive in the country to extinguish the fire.

Georgian Interior Minister Georgy Mgebrishvili told reporters that the fire in the Abastumani forest would be eliminated much faster than in Tsagveri.

A series of fires spread to Georgia in the summer of 2017. The largest was in Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park near the village of Daba, which was extinguished for six days. According to preliminary data, the territory with an area of more than 100 hectares was burnt. A number of neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan and Turkey, helped to extinguish the fire of Georgia.

After the fires were localized in Borjomi-Kharagauli forest, new fires broke out in two regions of Georgia - Kakheti and Samtskhe-Javakheti. The Azerbaijani side again sent assistance for their extinguishment.