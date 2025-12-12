Azerbaijan and Armenia conduct joint review at Zod gold mine border area
Region
- 12 December, 2025
- 10:39
Representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia have conducted a joint field inspection in the border area of the Zod (Sotk) gold deposit in Armenia's Gegharkunik region, Armenian media reported, citing the office of Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.
According to the statement, officials from both countries conducted on-site assessments along the mine's border segment.
Earlier, Armenian outlets suggested that demarcation work was underway in the area. Grigoryan's office, however, denied those reports, stating that the visit was limited to field research and did not involve any border-setting activities.
