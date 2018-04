Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 260 PKK/PYD/YPG and Daesh terrorists have been killed so far in Operation Olive Branch.

Report informs referring to the TASS, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said in a written statement late Tuesday.

So far, three soldiers have been killed in Operation Olive Branch, which was launched by Turkey on Saturday to remove the PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.