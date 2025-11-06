Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Astana, Washington agree to cooperate on critical minerals

    Region
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 20:17
    Astana, Washington agree to cooperate on critical minerals

    The US and Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in critical minerals, Report informs.

    According to Akorda (Kazakh presidential residence), the signing ceremony took place in Washington, D.C., with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The document was signed by Kazakh Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, according to Akorda.

    Kazakhstan United States cooperation
    Astana və Vaşinqton kritik minerallar üzrə əməkdaşlıq haqqında razılığa gəliblər
    Астана и Вашингтон договорились о сотрудничестве по критическим минералам

