Astana, Washington agree to cooperate on critical minerals

The US and Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in critical minerals, Report informs.

According to Akorda (Kazakh presidential residence), the signing ceremony took place in Washington, D.C., with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The document was signed by Kazakh Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, according to Akorda.