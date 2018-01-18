Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians shot a deputy in Russia.

Report informs referring to Rusarminfo, the incident took place in Neftekamsk city, the Republic of Bashkortostan.

According to the information, Armenian community representatives have beaten and then shot Ildus Shamsiarov, a deputy of the City Council. The deputy received various injuries and hospitalized. He was diagnosed with brain concussion. The deputy also received a bullet wound in his hand.

I. Shamsiarov told local MediaKorSet: "They ruined our tractor. We went to their office together with the mechanic to clarify the issue. As soon as we entered, they beat mechanic with the butt of the rifle and shot me in my hand. Then they began to beat us. Fortunately, it was an air gun".