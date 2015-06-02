Armenian serviceman accused of treason in Russia

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ The investigation of criminal case against two soldiers serving in Russia's Krasnodar region, is going to an end.

Report informs referring to Russian "Interfax" Agency.

The soldiers are guilty of passing secret materials to foreign countries.

The report said that the investigation of the criminal case on charges brought against the military servicemen Germanov and Nahatakyan is going to an end. Germanov is accused of spying for foreign countries, while Nahatakyan is for treason.

In 2014, they were arrested by the decision of the Krasnodar regional court.