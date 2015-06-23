​Armenia: protesters marching towards presidential palace surrounded

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of people still continue keeping а protest, which started on June 19 in Yerevan against the raising of electricity prices.

Report informs citing Freedom Radio, people have already started marching towards the presidential residence of Serzh Sarkisyan.

The presidential palace was surrounded by a large number of police officers. In addition, it was informed that people in civilian clothes tried to gradually push the media representatives out from the area.

Deputy police chief of Yerevan Valeri Osipyan stated, taking into consideration that holding this protest was not legally permitted, it considers illegal.

In turn, Serzh Sargsyan has agreed to accept three-four activists. The protesters rejected the proposal and said that it was not acceptable for them.

The police surrounded the demonstrators on Bagramyan Avenue, protesters in turn launched a sedentary campaign in response and demanded free march.