Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will pay a working visit to Moscow on August 10.

Report informs referring to the press service of Kremlin, the visit will take place at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"During the visit, the sides will exchange views on a number of international and regional problems", the Kremlin said.

Notably, Vladimir Putin will visit Baku on August 8.