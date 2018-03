Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will pay a working visit to Austria on May 16.

Report informs referring to the "Voice of Armenia", press service of the Armenian president declared.

According to the information, Serzh Sargsyan will take part in a number of meetings on the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents will meet in Vienna.