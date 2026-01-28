Amazon cuts 16,000 jobs globally to undo pandemic-era hiring amid AI push
Amazon said on Wednesday it was cutting 16,000 jobs worldwide in the second major round of layoffs at the company in three months, as it restructures after pandemic-era over-hiring and expands the adoption of artificial intelligence tools, Report informs via Reuters.
Reuters first noted last week that Amazon was planning a second round of job cuts as part of a broader goal of trimming about 30,000 corporate roles, with the layoffs expected to affect workers in Amazon Web Services, retail, Prime Video and human resources departments.
Amazon slashed 14,000 white-collar jobs in late October, with CEO Andy Jassy stressing the need for the company to eliminate excessive bureaucracy by trimming operational levels and reducing the number of managers.
"Some of you might ask if this is the beginning of a new rhythm – where we announce broad reductions every few months. That's not our plan," said Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon.