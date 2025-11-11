Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Region
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 15:09
    Armenian minister ready to try bread from wheat delivered via Azerbaijan

    Armenia's Minister of Economy, Gevorg Papoyan, said he is ready to be the first to taste bread made from Kazakh wheat delivered to Armenia through transit across Azerbaijan, Report informs via Armenian media.

    "I'll be the first to eat this wheat bread," the minister wrote on social media.

    Earlier, a train carrying about 1,000 tons of grade-four wheat arrived in Armenia after passing through Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The delivery became possible following Azerbaijan's decision to lift restrictions on transit freight transportation.

    Armenia Gevorg Papoyan #wheat Azerbaijan
    Ermənistanlı nazir: Azərbaycan vasitəsilə gətirilmiş buğdadan hazırlanan çörəyi ilk dadmağa hazıram
    Геворг Папоян пожелал первым попробовать хлеб из казахстанской пшеницы

