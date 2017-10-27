 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian lawmaker: Under rule of Serzh Sargsyan were killed plenty of officials

    'As long as he has appropriate leverage it will not be properly investigated'

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Under the rule of Serzh Sargsyan plenty of officials were killed."

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Head of "Way Out" faction Nikol Pashinyan said at the Armenian parliament today.

    “I want to remind that Serzh Sargsyan was the head of National Security Service in October 27, 1999 and his direct duties included protection of prime minister, speaker and lawmakers of the parliament. During his tenure plenty of officials were killed in Armenia. Not to mention the period before October 27, as it turned out law enforcements were in possession of information about preparation for terrorist attack. But National Security Service did not take appropriate measures,” he said.

    Regarding investigation and legal proceedings Nikol Pashinyan said according to the official version there were organizers and it is not investigated properly.

    "As long as Serzh Sargsyan has appropriate leverage, this case will not be properly investigated,” stressed Pashinyan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi