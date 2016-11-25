Armenian human rights activist accuses Chief of General Staff in series of crimes

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of General Staff of Armenian Army, lieutenant general Movses Hakobyan is accused of number of criminal wrongdoings.

Report informs, expert of ‘Piece Dialog’ nongovernmental organization, Armenian human rights activist, Ruben Martirosyan, talked about general’s illegal behaviors in his interview to Armenia's Arachin lratvakan (First news) agency.

Martirosyan told that public prosecutor of Armenia applied to investigation department to collect materials related to abuse of official position by lieutenant general Movses Hakobyan, based on accusations claimed by former military, ‘Battle Cross’ recipient, Vahan Badasyan. Vahan Badasyan claims that, while heading purchasing department of Ministry of Defense (MD), Movses Hakobyan arranged contract between his own company and MD for purchase of wheat with noticeably higher prices. As a result, tens of millions of funds were appropriated from military budget.

Ruben Martirosyan told that the army, as well as prosecutor’s office and investigation department, which supervise the army, are totally corrupted organizations: “I am sure that If to inspect whole Armenian army, hundreds of such facts can be uncovered. This is not a first case; this is just a minor part of corruption in the military. I am sure that not only food supply entangled in corruption; if you remember, they were feeding soldiers with ox meat”.

According to Martirosyan, there are corruption facts related to purchase of foodstuff, military garments and military construction: “We talk about appropriation of not tens, but hundreds of millions of funds. Taking into account that the mentioned case is investigated by military prosecutor’s office, whereas military prosecutor Artavazd Haryutunyan is a criminal himself, then we can forecast the result. At the same time, the case is inquired in investigation committee. I claimed numerous times and ready to prove by facts that head of investigation committee Agvan Hovsepyan is a criminal. I cannot believe in justice in Armenia, as long as Agvan Hovsepyan heads investigation committee. Moreover, in case of murder of Haryutun Hambaryan (self-murdered on May 8, 2015, at 15:15 in Karabakh), I see that Armenian justice system is paralyzed. Newly appointed general prosecutor Artur Davtyan is officially inoperative. Related to Movses Hakobyan, I want to say that several months before I informed all officials that Movses Hakobyan’s nephew Sasun Hakobyan, who is in service in Mardakert (Agdere) is guilty in murder of military serviceman Harutyun Hambaryan, and his crime is covered up. Relying on Movses Hakobyan, his nephew Sasun Hakobyan did what wanted in military unit. Much worse wrongdoings than purchase of wheat and foodstuff have been covered up by delusive investigations.