Armenian FM says Russia remains a close partner
Region
- 27 October, 2025
- 15:09
Russia continues to be a close partner of Armenia, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in parliament, Report informs, citing Armenian media.
He noted that the two countries are maintaining and further developing intensive economic relations.
