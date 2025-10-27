Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Russia continues to be a close partner of Armenia, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in parliament, Report informs, citing Armenian media.

    He noted that the two countries are maintaining and further developing intensive economic relations.

    Ararat Mirzoyan Armenia Russia close partner
    Mirzoyan: Rusiya Ermənistanın yaxın tərəfdaşı olaraq qalır
    Мирзоян: РФ продолжает оставаться близким партнером Армении

