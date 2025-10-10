Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Armenian defense minister meets with Czech envoy to discuss cooperation

    Region
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 13:32
    Armenian defense minister meets with Czech envoy to discuss cooperation

    Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan held talks with Czech Ambassador Petra Pirunčik and newly appointed military and air attaché Jiří Mraček, whose residence is in Tbilisi, Report cites Armenian media.

    According to the Defense Ministry, the meeting focused on defense cooperation between Armenia and the Czech Republic, as well as various regional and international security issues.

