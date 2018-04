Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Police investigate the attempted murder of the head of the Armenian community in Zaporozhye region, Artashes Sargsyan.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, deputy chairman of the organization Rudolf Akopyan has said. Sargsyan was shot near his office on Shevchenko Boulevard while getting out of the car.

He was wounded in the stomach and hospitalized.

During the incident Sargsyan’s guard was also wounded.