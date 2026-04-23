Armenia to build new embassy premises in Kazakhstan
Region
- 23 April, 2026
- 12:57
Armenia will construct a new building for its embassy in Kazakhstan's capital, Report said via Armenian media.
The decision was approved at a meeting of Armenia's Cabinet on Thursday. Once construction is completed, the building will become the property of the Republic of Armenia.
The project will require $1.5 million in funding.
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