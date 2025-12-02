Armenia publishes 13 documents on Karabakh negotiations
- 02 December, 2025
- 15:46
The Armenian government has published a set of documents titled "Negotiation Process Documents on the Karabakh Conflict."
According to Report, a total of 13 documents have been released on the government"s website.
The collection includes proposals from the OSCE Minsk Group from 2016 and 2019, the Madrid Principles, the Kazán Principles, Russia"s package of proposals, and others.
Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had promised that all key documents related to the history of negotiations with Azerbaijan over the Karabakh settlement would be made public by the end of 2025.
