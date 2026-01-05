Trump says many Cubans guarding Maduro killed during operation in Venezuela

Many Cuban citizens who were guarding Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro were killed during the US military operation in Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said, Report informs via TASS.

"You know, a lot of Cubans were killed yesterday," he told reporters aboard his presidential plane.

"There was a lot of death on the other side, but no death on our side. But there was a lot of death on the other side, unfortunately. A lot of Cubans were killed yesterday, trying to protect him," Trump added.