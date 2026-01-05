Trump says many Cubans guarding Maduro killed during operation in Venezuela

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Other countries
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 08:05
    Many Cuban citizens who were guarding Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro were killed during the US military operation in Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said, Report informs via TASS.

    "You know, a lot of Cubans were killed yesterday," he told reporters aboard his presidential plane.

    "There was a lot of death on the other side, but no death on our side. But there was a lot of death on the other side, unfortunately. A lot of Cubans were killed yesterday, trying to protect him," Trump added.

    ABŞ Prezidenti: Venesuelada hərbi əməliyyatımız zamanı çoxlu Kuba vətəndaşı öldü
    Дональд Трамп: В военной операции США в Венесуэле было убито много граждан Кубы

