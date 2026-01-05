Trump says many Cubans guarding Maduro killed during operation in Venezuela
Other countries
- 05 January, 2026
- 08:05
Many Cuban citizens who were guarding Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro were killed during the US military operation in Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said, Report informs via TASS.
"You know, a lot of Cubans were killed yesterday," he told reporters aboard his presidential plane.
"There was a lot of death on the other side, but no death on our side. But there was a lot of death on the other side, unfortunately. A lot of Cubans were killed yesterday, trying to protect him," Trump added.
Latest News
09:09
President of Kazakhstan praises Ilham Aliyev's fitness levelRegion
08:53
North Korea conducts hypersonic missile launch drillsOther countries
08:45
Venezuelan vice president to pay 'very big price' unless she does what's right — TrumpOther countries
08:37
Trump says US needs Greenland 'for defense'Other countries
08:30
Azerbaijan, United States discuss enhancement of military cooperationMilitary
08:22
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives US delegationForeign policy
08:14
Brent oil price down to $60 per barrel on London's ICEEnergy
08:05
Trump says many Cubans guarding Maduro killed during operation in VenezuelaOther countries
17:58