Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Armenia, Germany agree to enhance defense cooperation

    Region
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 12:42
    Armenia, Germany agree to enhance defense cooperation

    Bilateral defense consultations between Armenia and Germany were held on October 28–29 in Yerevan, co-chaired by Levon Ayvazyan, Head of the Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, and Colonel Christian Schmidt, Head of the Department of International Cooperation of the German Federal Ministry of Defense.

    According to a press release by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the consultations reviewed and summarized the results of Armenia-Germany defense cooperation in 2025 and agreed on the programs for 2026. The parties exchanged views on issues related to international and regional security, as well as on ongoing reforms within the defense ministries of both countries.

    The development of cooperation within multilateral formats under NATO and the EU was emphasized by both sides. As a result of the consultations, agreements were reached to expand defense cooperation in a number of areas.

    Levon Ayvazyan Christian Schmidt Armenia Germany defense cooperation
    Ermənistan və Almaniya müdafiə sahəsində əməkdaşlığı genişləndirəcək
    Армения и Германия договорились расширять оборонное сотрудничество

    Latest News

    13:10

    Bob Blackman: UK trust in Azerbaijan shown by arms embargo lift - INTERVIEW

    Domestic policy
    13:10
    Photo

    Modern architectural approach used in new residential complex in Zangilan

    Infrastructure
    12:55

    MP: No disease will remain outside mandatory health insurance coverage

    Health
    12:42

    Armenia, Germany agree to enhance defense cooperation

    Region
    12:35

    QazTrade plans to enter third-country markets jointly with AzExport - EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    12:34

    3 million tourists visited Georgia in 3Q2025

    Region
    12:27

    Azerbaijan considering US request to join Gaza mission

    Foreign policy
    12:21

    AZPROMO to launch franchise projects for local brands

    Business
    12:19

    Fund: Corridor development to open up new opportunities for Azerbaijan to diversify its economy

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed