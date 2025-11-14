Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Region
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 14:03
    Armenia and Georgia to ratify readmission agreement

    Armenia and Georgia will ratify a readmission agreement, which is the mutual return of illegally residing individuals and persons wanted by authorities, Report informs via Armenian media.

    The Armenian government has approved the ratification of the document.

    According to the explanatory note from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the agreement will allow the search and transfer of Armenian or Georgian citizens illegally staying in the other country, as well as third-country nationals and stateless persons who have committed offenses in one country and are hiding in the other.

